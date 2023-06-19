A US fishing crew were sensationally denied a multi-million pound competition prize after the 600lb plus marlin they caught was disqualified by officials.

Team Sensation were competing in the The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, in North Carolina, which this year had a grand prize of $3.5 million (£2.7 million).

Members from the crew thought they had scooped the winnings when a six-hour long tussle hooked them a whopping 619.4lb marlin.

But tournament officials disqualified the catch after deeming it to have been mutilated by sharks.

In a statement, tournament organisers said that after "careful deliberation" the decision was made to disallow Sensation's entry due to "mutilation caused by a shark or other marine animal".

Tournament officials disqualified the catch for 'mutilation caused by a shark or other marine animal'. Credit: YouTube / The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

The statement continued that the competition adheres to International Game Fish Association (IGFA) rules, which state that "mutilation to the fish prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh" will result in a disqualified entry.

Sensation team captain, Greg McCoy, believed the fish was compliant with IGFA rules when the marlin was caught.

"It's the final hour, the final day and we fought with him for six hours," he told The Washington Post.

"It's a tough pill to swallow."

The winning entry for this year's tournament, which drew in 271 teams, instead went to the crew of the boat Sushi, which made a catch weighing 484.5lb.

