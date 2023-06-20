Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother have both been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, Romanian prosecutors have announced.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are both dual UK-US nationals, have been under house arrest in the country for months during a police investigation.

Two Romanian nationals have also been under house arrest alongside the brothers.

According to a translation of a statement released on Tuesday, the prosecutors said there were seven female alleged victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love.”

Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has lived in Romania since 2017, has previously denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking.

Andrew Tate arrives outside the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest in April. Credit: AP

He was previously banned from a string of social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

A file has been sent to a court in Bucharest, prosecutors said on Tuesday as they announced the charges.

The DIICOT law enforcement agency in Romania said in a statement after the brothers' December arrests it had identified victims in the human trafficking case who were allegedly subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexually exploited by members of the group.

The agency alleged victims were lured with pretenses of 'love' and later intimidated, which it dubbed 'the loverboy method.'

DIICOT alleged victims were placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the group.

In April, the Tate brothers won a tribunal appeal to be moved from police custody to house arrest while prosecutors continued to carry out their investigation.

A judge approved their release following four separate rulings by Romanian authorities to extend the Tate brothers' stay in prison after they were initially detained in December.The ruling also extended to two of the Tates' associates, who were released into house arrest alongside the brothers.

All four were ordered to stay in the buildings where they live, unless given judicial permission to leave.

