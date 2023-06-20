Bodycam captures police officer and motorist being sucked into drain pipe

Play Brightcove video

Police officer and driver sucked into rapidly rising floodwater by drain pipe

Bodycam footage shows the moment a police officer is sucked underwater and into a drain pipe as he attempted to rescue a trapped motorist.

The officer was helping stranded drivers who were stuck in rapidly rising water in Florida's Escambia County.

He rushed to the aid of someone he saw go underwater, but then they both got sucked into a drain pipe.

They were pulled underneath the four-lane road and surfaced nearly 100ft away around 30 seconds later.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said the pair are lucky to be alive following their ordeal.

