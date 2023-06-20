Play Brightcove video

The former chancellor defended the Conservatives' austerity measures as he appeared before the inquiry. Watch ITV News deputy political editor Anushka Asthana's report

George Osborne has defended the austerity measures he oversaw as chancellor during the Conservative government's years of spending cuts, as he appeared before the Covid inquiry.

The former chancellor argued the austerity era actually left Britain better prepared for a pandemic.

Inquiry barrister Kate Blackwell KC asked him: “Do you agree by the time Covid-19 hit the consequences of austerity were a depleted health and social care capacity and rising inequality in the UK?”

Mr Osborne said: “Most certainly not, I completely reject that.

“I would say if we had not done that Britain would have been more exposed, not just to future things like the coronavirus pandemic, but indeed to the fiscal crisis which very rapidly followed in countries across Europe…”

He said he needed to repair the “seriously impaired public finances” following the “massive economic shock” of 2008.

“If we had not had a clear plan to put the public finances on a sustainable path then Britain might have experienced a fiscal crisis, we would not have had the fiscal space to deal with the coronavirus pandemic when it hit…”

Defending the government's spending decisions in the years leading up to the pandemic, he also said: “The one thing I’m sure of is there’s no point having a contingency plan you can’t pay for.

“And absolutely central to all of this is the ability of your economy and your public finances to flex in a crisis.”

Mr Osborne, who was chancellor between 2010 and 2016, also conceded there was no Treasury planning for the possibility of a lockdown.

The UK had a plan for an influenza pandemic, he said, echoing former Prime Minister David Cameron's testimony to the inquiry on Monday, when he admitted the government had only planned for a pandemic caused by flu, not other respiratory illnesses like coronaviruses.

Responding to an inquiry barrister on Tuesday, Mr Osborne said: “You’re right that there was no planning in Britain – or indeed as far as I’m aware in France, Germany, the United States, or anywhere like that.

“It wasn’t a groupthink unique to this country.

“There was no assumption that you would mandate that the population to stay at home for months and months on end so there was no planning for a lockdown.”

Asked whose fault that was, Mr Osborne replied: “I don’t think it’s particularly fair to apportion blame” when scientists were not “elevating” threat of such a virus spreading rapidly.

David Cameron giving evidence to the inquiry

Mr Osborne's appearance at the inquiry comes after former prime minister Mr Cameron became the first politician to appear under oath at the series of hearings on Monday.

At the beginning of the week, a doctors' union said the pair must be “taken to task” at the inquiry over austerity-era decisions that “left us so unprepared” for the pandemic.

The British Medical Association (BMA) insisted Mr Cameron and Mr Osborne should be questioned about the “parlous state” of the NHS due to a decade of spending cuts under the Conservative Party.

Mr Cameron admitted "too much time" was spent planning for a flu pandemic, rather than other diseases, but defended the Conservatives' NHS record.

He said the fact his administration devoted most of its time planning for a flu pandemic instead of other respiratory diseases, like coronaviruses, was something he has been "wrestling with" ever since.

He told the inquiry it was a "mistake" not to look at different types of diseases when preparing for future pandemics, saying "so many consequences follow from that."

Asked whether he accepted that his government was "repeatedly warned about growing pressures on the NHS," Mr Cameron defended the government's handling of the health service.

He told the inquiry: "There are always pressures on the services and our job was to try and sort out the economy, which we did so we could then have bigger increases in health spending, which then followed."

He went on to "absolutely defend the record of the government" in controlling public finances while increasing funding for the health service at the same time.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Who else will appear at the Covid inquiry?The UK Covid-19 inquiry will examine how prepared the UK was for the pandemic, meaning economic policies in the years leading up to the first outbreak will be taken into its wide remit.

The inquiry is currently in its first module, where chair Baroness Hallett is looking at the UK's preparation for a pandemic.

Jeremy Hunt, the current Chancellor who served as health secretary in the austerity-era government of the 2010s, is also set to appear at the inquiry.

England's chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty, and former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance are also scheduled to appear as witnesses during the inquiry.

