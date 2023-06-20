Stem cell transplant ‘only chance’ for eight-year-old with blood cancer

A family whose lives were “thrown out of balance” by their eight-year-old’s cancer diagnosis are seeking a stem cell donor in a bid to save his life.

Bobby Browne, from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in May 2022.

ALL, a type of fast-developing blood cancer, causes immature white cells to clog bone marrow, stopping it from creating healthy blood cells.

No one deserves this, especially not an eight-year-old Bobby's older sister Melissa

Prior to his illness, Bobby was an active boy who loved swimming and football, and is a massive Manchester United fan.

After chemotherapy failed, Bobby underwent innovative CAR-T therapy last November, which involves taking a patient’s T-cells and genetically modifying them to find and kill cancer.

However, in February 2023, Bobby’s family was told the therapy had failed and a stem cell transplant was the only chance of a cure.

Bobby is in isolation due to his weakened immune system and is unable to go to school or see friends.

His older sister Melissa said: “Finding out Bobby has blood cancer has thrown our world out of balance. We were so happy that the CAR-T treatment had worked initially, but hearing that it had left Bobby’s body too early was devastating.”

Bobby has received chemotherapy and innovative CAR-T therapy, both of which have failed Credit: Anthony Nolan/PA

Bobby’s family is now working with blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan on the Bobby Needs A Hero campaign in a bid to encourage people to sign up to the stem cell donor register.

Melissa added: “No one deserves this, especially not an eight-year-old. If you’re able to sign up, please consider becoming a stem cell donor to give people like Bobby a second chance. If you have the opportunity to potentially save a life, take it.”

Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, added: “Finding Bobby a donor would be life-changing for him and his family.

“We are committed to supporting them as they wait for news of a donor who could save his life.

“If you’re aged 16-30, in good health, you could give hope to someone like Bobby by joining the Anthony Nolan register today.”