Taylor Swift announces 10 UK and Ireland dates for Eras tour

Taylor Swift has announced a host of international dates for her The Eras Tour including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The pop superstar, who has been touring the US performing hit tracks from her back catalogue, tweeted a tour poster announcing the new dates on Tuesday.

She wrote: "Excuse me Hi I have something to say.

"I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

The world tour starting in August of this year and ending a year later will see her travel across five continents.

Dates include two shows in Edinburgh, two in Liverpool, one in Cardiff and four in London.

Ms Swift will also play two dates in Dublin.

Fans can get tickets by registering on Ticketmaster before Thursday, June 22.

They will then receive a unique code to give them first access to purchase tickets.

Joining her will be special guest Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and actress with credits in Tall Girl, Work It and The Hate U Give.

For her US dates she is revolving artists to open for her including indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, beabadoobee, girl in red, Muna, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Swift has recently broken a string of records with her tenth studio album Midnights, which became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

It claimed the biggest first week of UK album sales in 2022 since Adele’s 30 was released in November 2021 and took the title of the most streamed album of the year in its opening week with 72.5 million streams across the seven days.

The record follows after her previous eight UK chart-topping albums, all achieved consecutively: 2012’s Red, 2014 release 1989, 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover, 2020’s Folklore, 2020’s Evermore and re-recordings Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both released in 2021.

