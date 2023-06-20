Thunderstorm warnings issued as heavy rain to lash parts of UK

Parts of the UK are set to be hit by heavy rain as thunderstorm warnings have been issued.

Four yellow warnings are in place until Tuesday evening and the weather could affect driving and rail conditions, the Met Office said.

Temperatures are set to remain high, with the heat building until Friday when it could reach 30C over the weekend.

Heavy rain will hit the east of England. Credit: PA

One thunderstorm warning covers south-west England until 6pm, another affects parts of eastern England and the Midlands until 6pm, and parts of Northern Ireland and north-west Scotland are covered by warnings until 8pm.

The east of England will be the area hit by the worst thunderstorms, with some parts seeing between 30 and 40mm of rain in an hour, equivalent to two weeks in normal conditions.

Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, said there will be "some unsettled weather in the middle of the week before things settle down towards the weekend."He said Tuesday would have "lively weather" during the day before it quietened down at night.

Wednesday will be similar but "it will be a step down in intensity and drier and brighter in the South East," with a similar story on Thursday.

The rain will pick up on Friday in the north of the UK before clouds dominate over the weekend.

In the south, it is expected to be drier and brighter on Friday and the weekend.

