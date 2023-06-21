Adele Roberts to leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Adele Roberts is set to leave BBC Radio 1 after an "incredible" eight years at the station.

In recent years Ms Roberts, 44, has spoken openly about her bowel cancer diagnosis, which she said she was free of last June.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: "She continually goes above and beyond for others and I want to say a huge thank you to her for everything."

In April Ms Roberts became the fastest woman to complete the London Marathon with a stoma bag.

She began using a stoma bag in 2021, the same year she revealed she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

Adele Roberts completed the London Marathon this year while using a stoma bag. Credit: PA

Ms Roberts joined the BBC in 2012 on BBC Radio 1Xtra before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 and joining the Early Breakfast Show and then the Weekend Breakfast Show in 2020.

Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston will take over her role as the show relocates from London to Cardiff.

Ms Roberts presented her last show in May but the BBC said she will remain part of the organisation and is expected to appear on other radio shows.

Mr Haydn Jones said: "Adele is thoroughly loved by the Radio 1 family and audience.

"She always puts others first; whether it's key workers during the pandemic on her show, other people's health during her own diagnosis of cancer, or supporting her fellow colleagues at the station.

"Adele ended her run of shows at Radio 1 while continuing to do all of this. She continually goes above and beyond for others and I want to say a huge thank you to her for everything she has done over the last eight years for the station."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...