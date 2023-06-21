Sonar technology has picked up "banging sounds" from underneath the water while searching for the submersible that went missing on a dive to the Titanic shipwreck, according to an internal US government memo.

Operated by OceanGate, the vessel, named Titan, has five people on board - including a British billionaire and a British-Pakistani father and son.

It was unclear when the banging was heard on Tuesday or for how long, based on the memo, which was obtained by CNN.

A later update sent on Tuesday night suggested more sounds were heard, though it was not described as "banging."

"Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors,” the update read.

Rescuers searching for the submersible which went missing while on a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck and it is estimated that there was only "40 hours of breathable air" left onboard on Tuesday - which is enough to last until 10am BST on Thursday.

A Canadian P3 aircraft also located a white rectangular object in the water, but another ship set to investigate was diverted to help research the acoustic feedback instead, according to the update.

The US Coast Guard said underwater noises were detected by the Canadian aircraft, prompting the relocation of resources to explore their origin, but “searches have yielded negative results,” the agency tweeted.

“Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our US Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans,” they added.

OceanGate told CNN they have no information to share on this when reached for comment.

The report comes amid a multinational race against time to find the submersible and its five passengers before their oxygen runs out.

As the massive search stretched into its third day, more ships and aircraft have joined the mission.

A spokesperson for the US Navy said the military branch is sending subject matter experts and a “Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System” to help in the rescue mission.

The system has the capacity to lift and recover large, bulky and heavy undersea objects, like the small submersible.

Stockton Rush (left), Hamish Harding (second from left), Shahzada Dawood (second from right), and Paul-Henry Nargeolet are on board. Credit: AP/Hamish Harding/Engro

The fleet of assets joining the operation include a Canadian pipe-laying vessel with underwater capabilities, along with other vessels and aircraft.

The submersible, known as “Titan,” was carrying one pilot and four “mission specialists” when it lost contact with its mother ship about 1 hour and 45 minutes into its descent, authorities said.

The international search and rescue operation is “doing everything possible” as part of a “complex search effort” but has so far “not yielded any results,” US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters on Tuesday.

The "unique" and "challenging" search effort has brought together "our nations’ best experts," he said.

The search zone covers an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 13,000 feet deep.

