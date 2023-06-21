Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia asks the Home Secretary about unpaid Windrush compensation claims

The home secretary has defended the government's handling of the Windrush compensation scheme after figures showed only one in four claims have resulted in a payment.

Five years after the government pledged redress for those wrongly classified as illegal immigrants, just 26% of 6,348 applications for compensation have been successful.

Ahead of Windrush Day on Thursday, claimants told ITV News the system is so bureaucratic and complex that they have given up on pursuing payment.

When asked by ITV News if she would apologise for the scheme, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "Actually, we have simplified the application process. We've made big changes to the claim form, for example, to make it simpler and easier to use.

"We've held hundreds of face-to-face events with hundreds of thousands of people over the last few years to really hear from them at the grassroots level what their experience is going through the process."

1,681 claims to the scheme have resulted in payment

2,227 claims 'produced no evidence to confirm they have suffered loss or detrimental impact'

382 claims have been rejected on eligibility grounds

2,138 claims are still to be decided upon

The HMT Empire Windrush first docked in England 75 years ago, bringing legal immigrant workers from the Caribbean to help fill post-war labour shortages.

Five years ago it was revealed thousands of immigrants had been incorrectly classed as illegal.

People affected by the scandal arrived to the UK between 1948 and 1971, when immigration laws changed.

Jamaican immigrants welcomed by RAF officials after the HMT Empire Windrush arrived in Tilbury, Essex. Credit: PA

Those who were incorrectly classed as illegal immigrants, who were also from countries outside the Caribbean, struggled to find work, housing, access healthcare, and in some cases people who had lived their whole lives in the UK were deported.

Ms Braverman conceded that the Windrush generation were "shamefully" let down, adding she had been "particularly moved by the injustice that was suffered by many thousands of people".

She added that so far the Home Office has paid £62 million in compensation to claimants.

In January, the department confirmed it would ditch three key commitments made by former home secretary Priti Patel in light of the scandal.

Ms Braverman said that following discussions with a working group comprising community organisers and government representatives, the Home Office dropped the pledge to to hold reconciliation events for the Windrush community, as this would be "re-traumatising" for those impacted.

She then added: "Actually, we've carried out extensive engagement, held hundreds of events at the grassroots levels within communities face-to-face with hundreds of thousands of people in all types of settings, which have been incredibly accessible, and very well attended and very meaningful."

Bishop Derek Webley, co-chair of the Windrush Cross-Government Working Group, said he was "content" with the the scheme's "direction of travel".

"In my view the direction of travel is in the right way," he said.

"Obviously I wish certain things could be done much quicker... nevertheless with each application that's been made they're personal and they come with different levels of intensity and probably the need for people to collect more information."

