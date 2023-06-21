Four injured and people feared trapped in Paris building explosion

Four people have been injured in an "extremely violent" explosion in Paris.

Police evacuated residents and workers in the city's Left Bank on Wednesday.

Firefighters are searching for victims who may still trapped inside the building, according to a Paris police official.

Fire sparked and smoke filled the air over the Pantheon monument, in the French capital's 5th arrondissement.

The explosion also caused the front of a building to collapse.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the arrondissement, said four people were in an “absolute emergency” condition.

“The explosion was extremely violent,” she said, as she described pieces of glass still falling from buildings.

The area was cordoned off and emergency services workers filled the street.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

More to follow...