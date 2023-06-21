Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will never leave his home country, even if his life is in grave danger.

Drama has followed the former cricket player and politician since he was ousted from office last April.

He has been shot, had his house besieged, been arrested by police - and later released.

Violent protests spilled out into the streets around his home when police attempted to detain him, in clashes which left six people dead.

Mr Khan faces more than 100 legal cases, some of which date back to his term as premier, as well as terrorism charges for inciting people to violence.

Despite the danger that has dogged the former leader since he was ousted from office, he tells ITV News political editor Robert Peston he would never leave Pakistan.

Speaking on ITV1's Peston on Wednesday, Mr Khan said he would not flee his home.

"No, I wouldn't," Mr Khan said. "Because, you know, our leaders used to leave the country, have billions of dollars stashed abroad. So I have more to do if I leave my country. But in any case, this is my home, why would I leave it?"

Asked if he had a death wish, he said: "No, it's not that… I grew up with this country. I mean, my age is almost the same as Pakistan. And, you know, I only came into politics 27 years ago, I didn't need politics or a career, I had everything. "The reason was… I got inspired when I went as a teenager to England. What inspired me? Rule of law, and a welfare state. And so when I started politics, these were my two aims, Pakistan should have rule of law and welfare state…”

He continued: “As long as I live, I will be struggling for this rule of law, movement for justice. This is my life's mission."

When Peston asked if he was surprised that the West wasn't supporting him, he said: "In general, I don't really need support from other countries. But all I all I expect from other countries, especially the Western countries, who talk about the Western values about democracy, about rule of law, against human rights violations, custodial torture, and so on.

"All I want is they should be consistent about these things, they should not come out just because when they want to, you know, beat up China on Hong Kong or Uighurs, or Russia. It should be consistent. Now, Pakistan's democracy is being wound up, it's being dismantled."

Asked if he regretted not weakening the army's power in Pakistan while he was PM, Mr Khan replied: "Look, the Army has ruled Pakistan directly or indirectly for 75 years.

"So for me to have come in and think that I can, you know, get rid of the army from the governor's seat is really not possible. So, I had to work with them, and that's the only way to do it, because it's the only entrenched organised institution in the country.

"I managed to do work with the army, and actually managed to get most of my economic agenda done."

Imran Khan meeting with Putin the day before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Credit: AP

Asked if he regretted meeting with Vladimir Putin as the Russian invasion of Ukraine was unfolding, he defended the trip, saying it was planned months earlier and was organised by a foreign office.

“The military wanted hardware from Russia, the country wanted cheap oil from Russia, because as the commodity supercycle following Covid-19, people were going below the poverty line because of the inflation.

"So the government wanted cheaper oil. And then we wanted to import two million tonnes of wheat. So the trip was organised months before."

Mr Khan has been a central figure in Pakistani politics for years and has had a strong connection to the UK for most of his life.

He played on Pakistan's cricket team until 1992 before entering politics and eventually becoming prime minister in 2018.

His time in charge was plagued by instability as Pakistan's powerful military refused to accept him.

He was ousted in a controversial no-confidence vote in 2022, with Mr Khan blaming the military and the US for his downfall.

There's been a major crackdown on Imran Khan supporters. Credit: AP

Since then he has remained an extremely potent force in Pakistani politics and has become an enemy of the current government.

In a move widely seen as political, Mr Khan was detained by police last month, sparking nationwide protests.

Mr Khan faces more than 100 legal cases, including on graft charges during his 2018-2022 term as premier, and has also been charged with terrorism for inciting people to violence.

His supporters staged days of violent protest in response to the move, worsening the economic turmoil in the country.

In response, the government has cracked down harshly on Mr Khan's supporters and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party with dozens of arrests.Mr Khan has claimed that several of his party officials and lawmakers have "quit at gunpoint" — and have not left his camp because of the rioting by his supporters, as some have said.

