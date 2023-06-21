Inflation rates remained unchanged last month, defying expectations that they would drop and heaping further pressure on households.

The Office for National Statistics said Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) remained at 8.7% in May, the same as it had been in April.

The ONS said rising prices for plane tickets, recreational and cultural goods and services and second-hand cars added the most to inflation.

Costs for motor fuel fell, the ONS said, putting the biggest downward pressures on inflation.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “After last month’s fall, annual inflation was little changed in May and remains at a historically high level.

“The cost of air fares rose by more than a year ago and is at a higher level than usual for May.

“Rising prices for second-hand cars, live music events and computer games also contributed to inflation remaining high.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government was taking “difficult decisions” to balance the books following the pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We rightly spent billions to protect families and businesses from the worst impacts of the pandemic and Putin’s energy crisis,” the Chancellor said.

“But it would be manifestly unfair to leave future generations with a tab they cannot repay.

“That’s why we have taken difficult but necessary decisions to balance the books in order to halve inflation this year, grow the economy and reduce debt.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This Tory government can’t get a grip of this problem because they are the problem.

“Thirteen years of the Tories and their disastrous mini-budget are damaging our economic security and leaving families worse off.

“Simply continuing on this Tory path of managed decline is not the summit of Labour’s ambition.

“We need a more secure economy, more secure family finances and a plan to help us grab hold of the opportunities before us.

“With a relentless focus on the cost of living, our strong fiscal rules and our mission for growth, that is what a Labour government will bring.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney accused the Chancellor of sitting on his hands while inflation drives up interest rates, hitting mortgage holders.

In response to the inflation data, she said: “These worse-than-expected figures show the Government is failing miserably to bring inflation down and provide relief for struggling families facing soaring bills.

“Homeowners now face the likelihood of even more interest rate hikes adding to their monthly mortgage payments all while the Chancellor just sits on his hands.

“It beggars belief that ministers are refusing to support hard-pressed families when it’s this Conservative government’s catastrophic failure to run the economy that caused this crisis.

“This must be the most uncaring government to ever walk into Downing Street. It’s as if ministers are living on another planet.”

