Yellow heat health alert issued across most of England over the weekend

A hot weather alert covering most areas of England has been issued for this weekend, with forecasters predicting temperatures will reach more than 30C by Saturday.

The UK Health Security Agency and Met Office put a yellow heat health alert in place for three days from 9am on Friday until the same time on Monday.

The authorities said "recent warm daytime temperatures are expected to rise further from Friday, with temperatures at night becoming warm and feeling humid".

The health alert said expected impacts from the heat include a likely "increase in mortality", particularly among people aged over 65 or those with health conditions.

It also said "significant impacts are possible across the health and social care sector" because of the hot weather.

Weather experts say the following regions will be affected: East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, South East, South West, Yorkshire and The Humber, East of England, London.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...