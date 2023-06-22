Play Brightcove video

Professor Sir Chris Whitty gives evidence to the Covid-19 Inquiry, as Martin Stew reports

The abuse of scientists involved in the Covid response was "extremely concerning", Professor Sir Chris Whitty told the UK Covid-19 inquiry.

Giving evidence at Wednesday's hearing, the chief medical officer (CMO) for England, said: "I do think that what happened during Covid, where the level of abuse and in some cases threat to people who volunteered their time is an extremely concerning one."

"We should be very firm in saying that society very much appreciates the work of these people, who put in considerable amounts of time, usually for no recompense," he told the inquiry.

Sir Chris himself was accosted in a London park in January 2022 - the perpetrator was jailed for eight months.

At the Covid-19 Inquiry, the CMO also said lockdowns during the height of the pandemic were "a very radical thing to do".

"The very big new idea was the idea of a lockdown… I’m talking here very, very specifically about the state saying people have to go home and stay at home, except under very limited circumstances - a very radical thing to do,” he said.

“I would have thought it would be very surprising – without this being requested by a senior politician or similar – that a scientific committee would venture in between emergencies into that kind of extraordinarily major social intervention, with huge economic and social impact ramifications.

“So, that’s my point – is that it is very difficult for the committees to go beyond a certain level unless they are asked to do so externally.”

Early in his evidence, Sir Chris addressed the families bereaved by the pandemic during the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Thursday, saying he had first-hand experience of being on the front line when he was on the wards for 12 weeks.

Professor Sir Chris said: “I can say to the families who are here I saw the extraordinary impact and devastation for individuals and the families.”

Sir Chris' evidence follows that of chancellor and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who told the inquiry on Wednesday that quarantining people sooner “might have avoided” the first coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier in the week, former prime minister David Cameron and his chancellor, George Osborne, rejected claims at the inquiry that their austerity measures left the UK exposed to the pandemic.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock, ex-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dame Jenny Harries will be among next week’s witnesses at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

