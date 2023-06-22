Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have seemingly agreed to a cage fight.

After tweets emerged that Meta, owned by Mr Zuckerberg, is to release a social media platform to rival Twitter, named "Threads", the SpaceX founder responded: "I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options."

A Twitter user replied jokingly warning Mr Musk to "be careful" after Mr Zuckerberg, 39, has recently won jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Mr Musk, currently the world's second wealthiest person and who turns 52 later this month, wrote back: "I’m up for a cage match if he is lol".

Mark Zuckerberg posted this to his 11.5 million Instagram followers. Credit: Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

Mr Zuckerberg, whose company owns Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, took to his Instagram story on Wednesday with a screenshot of the tweets.

The caption read: "Send me location".

Mr Musk then told him: "Vegas Octagon," an area used for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Las Vegas.

Mr Musk also tweeted: "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

Though many have questioned the seriousness of the dialogue between the pair, a Meta spokesperson told the BBC: "The story speaks for itself."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...