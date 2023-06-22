Pop singer Kesha says she “wishes nothing but peace to all parties involved” after resolving a US lawsuit with producer Dr Luke.

The TiK ToK singer, who found fame after featuring on rapper Flo Rida’s Right Round, said she was “looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life”.

She and the Grammy-nominated hitmaker sued each other in 2014.

Kesha alleged that he drugged and raped her in 2005 and emotionally abused her for years.

'I cannot recount everything that happened,' Kesha wrote, adding that she wishes 'nothing but peace to all parties involved'. Credit: AP

In turn, he accused her of defaming him, saying she fabricated her claims to try to get out of her record contract, and a trial had been set for this summer in New York.

But a joint statement released on Thursday announced that the pair had reached a resolution in the case.

“Only God knows what happened that night as I have always said,” Kesha said.

“I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one.

“I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, as both she and he revealed on Instagram that they had agreed to “a resolution” of the case and to a statement from each of them.

In his own statement, Dr Luke - who has worked with singers including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and Nicki Minaj - said he wished the singer well.

Dr Luke said in a statement 'I never drugged or assaulted her' following the settlement. Credit: AP

“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he said.

“I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family I have rigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years.

“It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

Her performance of Praying became an emotional highlight of the Grammy Awards in 2018, at the height of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

