Louis Tomlinson: 90 fans injured in hailstorm as US concert cancelled

Around 80-90 people were injured by a deluge of hail that pummeled fans at a Louis Tomlinson concert.

The huge balls of ice left people with broken bones and cuts, according to the fire brigade, who were called to Red Rocks concert venue, in Colorado, on Wednesday (Thursday morning in the UK).

Fans took to Twitter saying it was "the scariest night of their lives" and added they were left with "welts" on their skin.

Videos have emerged of crowds fleeing the amphitheatre, screaming in pain as they desperately tried to shelter from the storm.

Pictures showing hailstones the size of golf balls were posted on social media and many others shared photos of red marks all over their skin.

West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted on Thursday morning: "7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

"A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene.

"Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area."

Earlier in the evening, Red Rocks Park and Ampitheatre delayed the Louis Tomlinson show, amid weather and flood warnings for the area issued by the police.

The venue resumed the show, then told concert goers to "seek shelter" before finally cancelling the performance as the hail storm began.

Louis Tomlinson said he was "devastated" by the events.

He tweeted: "Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!"

In nearby state Texas three people have been killed in multiple tornadoes since Wednesday evening.

The storms brought cricket ball-size hail stones and wind gusts topping 100mph, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported.

