The company which owns the missing Titan submersible has confirmed that its five person crew are believed to be dead after a "debris field" was discovered near the wreckage of the titanic.

US Coast Guard officials confirmed on Thursday that a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) had made the discovery of the debris.

In a statement, OceanGate said: "We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost."

Rescue teams have been searching for the OceanGate Expeditions vessel since last Sunday, when it lost contact with its mothership around one hour and 45 minutes into its deep sea descent.

Three Britons, named as billionaire Hamish Harding, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, are among the Titan's crew.

OceanGate's chief executive and founder, Stockton Rush, and French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet are also onboard.

More to follow...

