The Royal Rota: A Rather Royal Week

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson. This week, Chris and Lizzie reflect on a rather royal week, following Trooping the Colour, The Order of the Garter, Prince William's surprise to the Lionesses and Royal Ascot.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.