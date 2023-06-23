Elderly and vulnerable 'may be forced to use phone to pay for parking'

Play Brightcove video

Millions of drivers are having to use their phones to pay for parking spaces, as ITV News reporter Sangeeta Kandola explains

Parking payment machines are being scrapped and people are instead having to pay using their phones, nearly one-fifth of surveyed drivers have said.

Millions of people are or will soon be forced to use their mobiles to pay for a space, the RAC's poll of 1,900 UK motorists indicates.

Some 11% of people surveyed reported that a proportion or all parking payment machines have been removed near where they live, with an additional 8% saying their local authority is consulting on doing so.

Drivers in London (44%) were most likely to say either of the scenarios applied to them, ollowed by those in the east of England (23%) and the East Midlands (22%).

59% of drivers felt angry about parking machines being removed

73% of drivers aged over 65 were angry about parking machines potentially being scrapped

1/5 of drivers felt discriminated against as they cannot use mobile apps to pay for parking

There are concerns requiring drivers to use an app or call a phone number is difficult for some elderly or vulnerable people, putting them at risk of being fined for non-payment.

Many councils and private parking operators are getting rid of older machines that process card payments by 3G mobile signals, which telecoms operators are switching off.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils, said there are “advantages in going digital” and work is being done to “make the process as simple as possible”.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove wrote to councils in April expressing concern about drivers being “digitally excluded” through a lack of alternative payment methods.

There are complaints among drivers about the number of different parking apps used by councils, such as RingGo, PayByPhone, JustPark, ParkMobile and ParkMe.

To use each one, drivers must download them and enter their details. Some charge an additional fee.

This has left them with the choice of buying more modern machines or switching to a phone-based payment system, which does not require physical infrastructure in car parks beyond signs.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “A majority of drivers across all age groups think getting rid of parking payment machines is a bad idea.

“Of course, cash-strapped councils will find it difficult to justify spending large sums of public money on upgrading parking machines, which explains why some are bringing in third-party parking app providers instead.

“Our research shows that – by removing some methods of paying for parking – they are undoubtedly making life harder for some drivers and possibly contributing to social isolation.

“The move could also lead to lower parking revenue as a result of drivers being put off from parking in the first place, something that’s surely not in any local authority’s interests.”

The RAC surveyed 1,900 UK drivers who are part of its driver opinion panel. The figures were weighted to be nationally representative.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...