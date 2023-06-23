A French 19-year-old has been selected as the number one pick in the NBA draft process and at 7ft 4in, carries expectations of stardom.

Victor Wembanyama was visibly emotional as he was chosen by the San Antonio Spurs for the 2023 draft on Thursday.

The teenager, who has an eight-foot wingspan and reportedly size 21 feet, has already invited comparisons with basketball legend LeBron James as a coveted prospect, and was presumed the number one pick for months.

But as the clock above the stage at Brooklyn's Barclays Center ticked, butterflies set in.

"Longest five minutes of my life," he said, as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the picks.

"Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver, I've dreamed of it so much."

Wembanyama has an eight-foot wingspan. Credit: AP

The Spurs are confident he will be worth the wait, as Wembanyama arrives with enormous expectations to become basketball's newest sensation.

The NBA draft is made up of two rounds of 30 picks, with 30 teams choosing players based on where they finished last season.

The teen also reportedly has size 21 feet. Credit: AP

This means the worst performing teams pick at the top of the draft, where they have access to the best incoming talent.

Wembanyama comes with far more height and hype than most number one picks.

He dominated his French league in his final season there, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

The teen teared up as he left the stage with his Spurs cap on and hugged his siblings, then joked afterward about how quickly he was handed a white-and-black number one jersey with his name already on the back.

“Someone knew this was happening somehow,” he said.

