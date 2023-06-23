Play Brightcove video

Furbys and their endless stream of 'Furbish' are back, but can they appeal to a new generation of children? Charlie Frost reports

Toy giant Hasbro is bringing back their iconic Furby - a robotic fluffy toy that was hugely popular after its release in the 1990s.

It is hoped that a new generation will 'discover their own curious little creature' as the bulbous eyed, yellow beaked and colourful furred toys go back on shelves.

Originally launched back in 1998, more than 40 million of them were sold, according to Hasbro.

The toys were known for speaking their own language, 'Furbish'.

The new toy however is programmed with more than 600 responses and can react to commands, dance and be fed.

As technology has advanced, the original toy's infrared eyes, that allowed it to communicate with other Furbys were replaced with two LCD screens.

Now, the toy's gibberish can be translated via an app.

The relaunch comes as the toy maker looks to turn around poor sales figures.

"Over the past few years, we've done a lot of research to understand what kids would want to see in a new Furby," said Kristin McKay, a vice president and general manager at Hasbro.

