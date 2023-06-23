Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with top technology executives alongside US President Joe Biden as he concluded a four-day trip to America.

The meetings are part of a strategy to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor production, and space.

Modi and Biden are putting a spotlight on the "Innovation Handshake" - a new initiative aimed at addressing regulatory hurdles that stand in the way of cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking in front of tech leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google chief Sundar Pichai, Biden said: "Our countries are taking innovation and cooperation to new levels.

"We're going to see more technological change… in the next ten years than we've seen in the last 50 years."

White House officials believe India's deep talent pool will be crucial in building more resilient supply chains and developing technology to address climate change.

Efforts to grow links between New Delhi and Washington come amid growing tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi's visit to the United States was the first by an Indian prime minister since 2009. Credit: PA

Modi commended Biden for seeing "the possibility that India represents", adding: "This is definitely a guarantee for a bright future."

The 72-year-old's visit to the US was the first by an Indian leader since Manmohan Singh in 2009, and has been marked by an announcement that several US-based companies have committed to major investments in India.

Micron Technology has agreed to build a $2.75 billion (£2.2 billion) semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, while Applied Materials will launch a new semiconductor centre for commercialisation and innovation.

NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation have also agreed to make a joint mission to the International Space Station next year.

On Thursday, Modi surprised observers when he took a series of questions from reporters.

The press conference, which was only agreed to one day previously, marked a rare occurrence for Modi, who since becoming prime minister, has never held a solo press conference.

He was asked to address concerns about climate change and human rights abuses, the latter of which he responded to by saying there is "absolutely no space for discrimination".

Before his overseas trip concluded, Modi was also honored at a State Department lunch, which was hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

