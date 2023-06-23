Titanic director and submersible expert James Cameron said he was "struck" by the similarities between the fate of the Titanic and doomed sub Titan.

All five people onboard the submersible died in the vessel’s catastrophic implosion, search authorities confirmed after days of searching.

Search teams were in a race against time after the sub lost contact on Sunday during its deep dive to the Titanic wreck.

With only days of oxygen aboard the tiny craft, rescue crews from around the world converged to attempt to locate and retrieve the sub before its air ran out.

But on Thursday, authorities said they had discovered a debris field near the Titanic, later confirming they believed the parts to be from the missing sub, wrecked in a 'catastrophic implosion.'

During the search, questions were raised about the deep sea-worthiness of the sub, including in a lawsuit between OceanGate and an ex-employee who alleged he was fired after repeatedly raising safety concerns.

Cameron's 1997 hit film Titanic intensified nearly a century of fascination with the doomed ocean liner.

The film director drew comparisons between the Titanic's sinking, and the Titan sub's fate.

He told the ABC: “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night - and many people died as a result."

The submersible vessel named Titan Credit: OceanGate Expeditions

Cameron is himself a submersible designer, and has made 33 dives to the wreck of the Titanic, which lies on the Atlantic seabed at pitch dark depths of around 12,000-ft.

More than 1,500 lives were lost when the Titanic struck an iceberg then sank during its maiden voyage from Britain to the United States on April 15, 1912.

Cameron continued: "For a very similar tragedy, where warnings went unheeded, to take place at the same exact site, with all the fiving that;'s going on all around the world. I think it's astonishing, it's really quite surreal."

The Titanic disaster led to widespread maritime safety regulation reforms, and locating the lost wreck became a source of obsession for explorers in the decades that followed.

The Titanic's wreck was finally discovered in an expedition led by oceanographers Robert and Ballard and Jean Michel in 1985, and its story captured worldwide fascination anew.

British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman died on the Titan, a tourist sub en route to explore the Titanic's wreck, alongside French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, and British billionaire and pilot Hamish Harding.Speaking after search teams confirmed they believed all five people aboard the Titan had died in a castastrophic implosion, Cameron reflected on questions about the vessel's safety.

The film director has designed submersibles himself which have travelled to depths far greater than the Titanic's resting place, and he told the ABC he understood the "engineering problems" and safety protocols inherent in building vessels capable of the deepest sea missions.

He explained deep submergence vessels the world over are subject to strict safety protocols before dives, crediting those standards for an extraordinary lack of tragedies in the industry, until now.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, pictured left. Credit: Wilfredo Lee/ AP

He told the ABC: "This is a mature art, and many, many people in the community were concerned about this sub, and a number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and it needed to be certified."

Cameron called Titan victim, Mr Nargeolet, a friend and "legendary" submersible dive for pilot, whom he had known for 25 years.

"For him to have died tragically, in this way, is almost impossible for me to process."The US Coast Guard confirmed the tail cone of the deep-sea vessel was discovered around 1,600 ft from the bow of the Titanic wreckage during a press conference in Boston on Thursday.

Rear Admiral John Mauger said further debris was also found, in the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, that was “consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber”.

