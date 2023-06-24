Warnings over the safety of OceanGate's Titan submersible were repeatedly dismissed by the company's CEO, emails seen by ITV News appear to show.

Leading deep sea exploration specialist Rob McCallum warned OceanGate boss Stockton Rush that he was potentially putting his clients at risk in the messages. Mr McCallum also urged Rush to stop using the sub until it had been certified by an independent agency.

In response, Mr Rush defended his qualifications. He added that he was "tired of industry players who try to use a safety argument to stop innovation and new entrants from entering their small existing market".

Mr McCallum told ITV News: "Many people within the community who all, without exception, operate classed and certified vehicles, we identified that an outlier, someone who wasn't prepared to adhere to the highest possible standards, was a risk."

Mr Rush was killed on board the Titan submersible when it catastrophically imploded.

Other fatalities were British adventurer Hamish Harding, French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet as well as father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood.

The Titan set off last Sunday on a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada, but lost contact with its mothership, the Polar Prince, around one hour and 45 minutes into its descent.

US Coast Guard officials said on Thursday that the Titan imploded following a "catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber".

Safety probe launched into fatal implosion of Titan vessel

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said on Friday it would begin a probe "into the fatal occurrence involving the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince and the privately operated submersible Titan".

In a statement, the TSB said: "In accordance with the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act and international agreements, the TSB, as the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel involved in the occurrence, will conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation conducted by the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince. "A team of TSB investigators is travelling to St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, to gather information, conduct interviews, and assess the occurrence. "In the coming days, we will coordinate our activities with other agencies involved."

Ross Kemp turned down OceanGate submersible trip over safety fears

British documentary-maker Ross Kemp turned down a trip to see the Titanic on an OceanGate submersible for a television show. The former EastEnders star, 58, had been keen to take part in the mission last year but it was deemed to be unsafe. An expert production company carried out checks and decided it would be too risky to let anybody board the Titan submersible to view the shipwreck on the seafloor of the North Atlantic, off the coast of Canada. Kemp’s agent, InterTalent chairman Professor Jonathan Shalit, said they pulled out of using the OceanGate craft because it was deemed to be unsafe “on every level”. Prof Shalit said: “The production company, who are well known and renowned, looked into the sub and decided it was unsafe on every level and weren’t prepared to use it. “We were told ‘it is unsafe, we are not going’ – that was a year ago. “It is deeply sad for the families who have suffered such a terrible loss. “The lesson to be learnt is do your checks thoroughly. By good fortune for us the checks had been done thoroughly.”

Veteran explorer Josh Gates, who hosts Expedition Unknown on Discovery+, also revealed he turned down the chance to film on the doomed Titan submersible. He tweeted that he had rejected the opportunity to film in 2021 because the vessel “did not perform well” during a test dive.