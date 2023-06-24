The leader of the Wagner mercenary group has had his criminal charges dropped after calling off a rebellion and ordering his troops to stop marching on Moscow, the Kremlin has said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin will also move to Belarus as part of a deal struck to diffuse tensions with the Russian military, a spokesperson added.

However, the saga still leaves many unanswered questions about what this means for the war in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's leadership.

After months of criticism over a lack of equipment and ammunition provided to Wagner's fighters, the Russian military's handling of the war.

Prigozhin was keen to stress his outfit's success on the battlefield, and viewed the Russian military of taking credit for Wagner's successes.

A tank with the Wagner Group's flag and writing reading 'Siberia' stands guard in Rostov-on-Don. Credit: AP

Tensions reached boiling point on Friday when Prigozhin accused defence minister Sergei Shoigu of a rocket strike on his troops in Ukraine.

He vowed to take "revenge" and ordered his men to cross the border back into Russia to oust the country's top brass, insisting his fighters would "not surrender".

He denied accusations of "high treason" and "betrayal" made by Putin, adding: “"e do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.”

Wagner troops took over the city of Rostov-on-Don and seized a military base, and were moving at speed towards Moscow when Prigozhin unexpectedly called off his men today.

His fighters were just 200km away from the Russian capital when they were ordered to stop, with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko claiming he had negotiated a peace deal.

