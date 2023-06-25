999 calls across UK 'not connecting' due to BT technical fault

People are being urged not to call 999 in an emergency, and to call 111 and 101 instead, amid a "nationwide" technical fault.

On Sunday morning, dozens of police, ambulance and fire services reported system failures.

Northampton Police said on Twitter: "999 is experiencing a NATIONWIDE technical fault. Please contact us on 101 in event of an emergency - these will present to us as a NON-emergency and be assessed accordingly."

A number of services highlighted an issue with BT's systems.

Hampshire Police tweeted: "Our colleagues at BT are having significant systems issues this morning and as things stand the 999 system would appear to be down. Please call 101 only if you have an emergency."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Please contact 101 in an emergency while issues with 999 call persists. BT are working to rectify these issues."

More to follow....

