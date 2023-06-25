easyJet flight from UK diverted to arrest 'drunk and unruly' pair

An easyJet flight from Manchester to Turkey was diverted to Greece early on Sunday after two passengers became drunk and unruly.

Authorities said the pair started shouting at fellow passengers and crew.

The two Russian passengers, aged 48 and 39, were arrested after the plane headed for Dalaman in southwestern Turkey touched down in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

The two faced a prosecutor who charged them with disturbing the peace, disrupting transport and disobeying the crew's instructions.

There was no physical altercation, authorities said.

After they were charged, the two men were released pending trial, which will take place in November and which they are not obligated to attend, but will be represented by their lawyers.

Having arrived in Greece without a visa, they were led to a police precinct but were expected to be put on a flight to Turkey later on Sunday.

