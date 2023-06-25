One person has died and seven have been injured after an incident at a Swedish theme park where several people fell of a ride, local media has reported.

On its website, Stockholm theme park Gröna Lund said on Sunday that there had been a "serious accident" and the park would be closed until further notice.

According to broadcaster TV4, Gröna Lund's information manager Annika Troseliu said several people were found injured on the ground after the incident, which involved the park's Jetline roller coaster.

Stockholm Police said the incident involved both children and adults and that the force is investigating the cause.

