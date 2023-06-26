Recent sunny spells culminated in the joint warmest day of the year so far on Sunday - and could yet see the hottest June ever.

The mercury rose to 32.2C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, matching this year’s record set on June 10 in Chertsey, Surrey.

It means the UK is on track to experience its hottest June since before official Met Office records began, stretching back to the 1800s.

Here's a look at what we can expect this summer.

Firstly, how is this week looking?

After heatwave-style conditions over the past couple of weeks with humid air and some of the hottest days of the year so far, it is looking more mixed into this week - or you could say a little more like what we're used to.

It's feeling much fresher as muggy, humid air gives way.

For many, it's going to be much more comfortable, especially after those stuffy and warm nights.

Expect showers, sometimes heavy and thundery, brisk, blustery winds and a little more cloud at times. But where the sun is out, it'll feel pleasant and warm.

Could this really be the hottest June ever?

It really depends on how this week develops, but as it stands now, we're on track for the warmest June on record - beating the historical, hot June/summer of 1976.

Even if this week's temperatures don't live up to expectations, June 2023 will still be noteworthy in weather league tables.

Do we know when the next heatwave could be?

At this stage it looks like settled, warm and increasingly hot weather will return towards the end of July and into August - watch this space.

Can we expect July to continue being as hot as June?

For now, the latter stages of July are looking like the perfect conditions for it to heat up again.

By then, we'll be further into the summer and temperatures have a chance of exceeding those we've already seen this month.

So far we've seen temperatures peak at just over 32C, which is quite something after a long and cooler-than-average spring.

What do we know about the rest of the summer?

Long range weather predictions always come with a super high risk.

The latest forecast suggests it will warm up later in July, after a period of nearer-average temperatures.

At a glance, August is looking good at this point too, but as any wise weather forecaster would say from experience - never bet on the weather with your own money!

