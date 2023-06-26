Former Scotland manager Craig Brown dies aged 82

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown has died at the age of 82, Aberdeen have confirmed.

Taking the team in France 25 years ago, Brown is the last man to lead Scotland to a World Cup finals.

A statement from Aberdeen read: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown.

“A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time.”

Craig Brown greeting fans ahead of the World Cup in 1998. Credit: PA

The former schoolteacher also led Scotland to the European Championship in 1996 and was involved in a coaching capacity in three other major tournaments.

The Glasgow-born former Rangers and Dundee player managed Clyde before his international coaching career, which also included leading Scotland Under-16s to a World Cup final and the under-21s to a European semi-final.

Brown was manager of Scotland from 1993 until 2001.

He later managed Preston, Motherwell and Aberdeen before becoming a director at Pittodrie.

