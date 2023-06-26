They say it's the taking part that counts - and Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo really proved that is the case.

The athlete jumped at the chance to compete for her country in the 100-metre hurdles at the European Athletics Team Championships after the Belgium's two hurdlers had to withdraw through injury, on Saturday.

She finished in seventh in the shot put at the event in Poland on Friday.

Then, with extremely little training, Ms Boumkwo turned her attention to the hurdles at the last minute.

She finished in a time of 32.81 seconds - 19 seconds behind the seventh-placed athlete. Video of her beaming as she carefully steps over each hurdle, while the other athletes dash ahead of her, has gone viral on social media.

She smiled and laughed throughout before being congratulated by other competitors at the finish line.

Speaking afterwards she said: "My team is the most important thing for me. I couldn't let it happen to lose by one point.

"That's why I've considered taking part in 100m hurdles. There was no risk for me if I took it calmly.

"Maybe it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to take a part in such run. I really enjoyed the race.

"There were a few doubts in my mind but now I can tell I'm glad about this new experience."

Boumkwo negotiated the 100-metre hurdles without colliding with any of the barriers. Credit: CNN

Just having an athlete take part in the event earned Belgium two points and saved the team from disqualification from the championships.

Sadly, Ms Boumkwo’s efforts were not enough to save her country from being relegated to the second division at the meet in Poland, finishing 14th out of 16 countries with 250 points.

