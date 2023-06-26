A teenager and his stepfather died after hiking in extreme 48C heat through a Texas desert.

The 14-year-old, from Florida, became sick and lost consciousness, while trekking at Big Bend National Park on Friday, according to officials.

His brother, 21, tried to carry him back from the Marufo Vega Trail to safety, while their stepdad walked ahead to the car.

The teen was found dead by a team of park rangers and US Border Patrol agents, who reached the desert at 7.30 pm.

After searching the area, they found the father's vehicle crashed over an embankment at Boquillas Overlook at 8pm.

A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the park service said.

The names of the two victims were not immediately released by authorities, and the causes of their deaths was not currently known.

Temperatures at the time were 119F (48C), according to the National Park Service.

The park, like other parts of Texas, are experiencing extreme heat with daily high temperatures ranging from 110F (43C) to 119F.

The national park's website had an extreme heat advisory, which said: "Temperatures reach over 110+ every day along the Rio Grande and throughout the desert areas of Big Bend.

"These are extremely dangerous/deadly temperatures! Hikers should be off trails in the afternoon. Stay hydrated. Limit your exposure."

"The Marufo Vega Trail winds through extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part of Big Bend National Park.

"No shade or water makes this strenuous trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer,” the park service said in a news release.

