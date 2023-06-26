The armed rebellion against the Russian military over the weekend may have come to an end, but the challenge to President Vladimir Putin could have long-term consequences for his rule - and a "positive" impact on Ukraine's fight, officials say.

The chaos caused by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's short-lived revolt on Saturday ended with retreat, but the Kremlin's scramble to secure Moscow as troops marched to upend the country’s military leadership was greeted “with applause” by commanders of Ukraine’s Eastern Group of Forces.

It's spokesperson, Serhii Cherevatiy said: “Soldiers at the front lines are positive about it. Any chaos and disorder on the enemy’s side benefits us.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner group military company, released video from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don Credit: Prigozhin Press Service/AP

A mass of internet 'memes' mocking Putin quickly inundated social media, and a stream of statements from Ukraine’s top brass described the turmoil as a sure sign of more instability to come.

In one widely shared video, well-known Ukrainian drone commander Magyar could be seen watching the revolt on an iPad while eating enormous amounts of popcorn from what appears to be military equipment.

Prigozhin vowed to take "revenge" on the Russian military over the weekend and ordered his men to cross over from Ukraine to Russia in order to oust the country's leadership.

Despite this, the greatest challenge to President Putin in his more than two decades in power quickly fizzled out, with the two sides reaching a deal for Prigozhin to go into exile and sound the retreat.

The 24-hour mercenary rebellion did not noticeably affect the Russian army's position along the 1,000 kilometre (600-mile) frontline in eastern Ukraine, but it could give the Ukrainians the boost it needs to intensify its counteroffensive, which military leaders have admitted is going slower than expected.

Saturday's events have also severely dented Putin’s reputation as a leader who is willing to ruthlessly punish anyone who challenges his authority - which may open the door for others to challenge.

A pro-Kremlin activist with a flag showing Putin and the words 'For the Motherland, for the sovereignty, for the Putin', near the Kremlin. Credit: AP

Nigel Gould-Davies, a senior fellow for Russia and Eurasia at the International Institute for Strategic Affairs, said: “In the short term, it distracted attention from the war and diverted some resources from the front.

"But in the longer term it shows lack of unity among Russia's fighting forces.

“It’s terrible for Russia’s morale. The officers and soldiers alike. It’s very good for Ukraine’s morale.”

Ukrainian soldier Andrii Kvasnytsia, 50, who was injured fighting in the eastern city of Bakhmut and is now recovering in Kyiv, said: “Everyone is excited. It is all hard, not easy, but we will certainly win.

“My friend called me today and he said: 'Andrii, I haven’t been drinking for so many years, but today I have a good reason to drink.'"

Ukraine stepped up attacks in several directions in the southeast earlier this month, a move that signaled its much anticipated counteroffensive had begun.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged that progress has been “slower than desired".

With modern NATO-standard weapons systems in their possession, morale is one of the necessary ingredient's to summon the velocity Ukrainian troops need to change the dynamics on the ground, they say.

“This is going to give the Ukrainians a real boost,” said James Nixey, head of Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia program.

“If we’ve been saying that the Ukrainians do have a lot to fight for, they have been lacking a little bit in morale of late.”

