Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin has broken his silence has issued his first statement after an aborted armed rebellion he staged on Saturday, saying the march was not to overthrow Russia's leadership.

In an 11-minute audio statement, the 62-year-old Russian oligarch, whose short-lived revolt ended with retreat after 24 hours, defended the move as an attempt to hold those he said had make mistakes to account.

The mercenary group's chief said they had turned around because they did not want to shed any Russian blood.

Prigozhin also voiced concern that his group would be absorbed by the Russian military.

He claimed civilians supported the march on Saturday, by waving Wagner flags and emblems, and that President of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko has offered to further the work of the Wagner Group.

Prigozhin vowed to take "revenge" on the Russian military over the weekend and ordered his men to cross over from Ukraine to Russia in order to oust the country's leadership.

Despite this, the greatest challenge to President Putin in his more than two decades in power quickly fizzled out, with the two sides reaching a deal for Prigozhin to go into exile and sound the retreat.

On Monday, Russian media reported a criminal probe against Prigozhin continued, and his whereabouts remained unknown.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the rebellion, as Russian media speculated that he and other top military leaders have lost Putin’s confidence and could be replaced.

Footage on Russia media appears to show Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's first public appearance since the rebellion, however it is unclear when it was filmed

Shoigu was shown in video released by the Defence Ministry flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with officers at a military headquarters in Ukraine.

The video was widely shown on Russian media, including state-controlled television, although it was unclear when it was filmed.

General Staff chief General Valery Gerasimov, who was a main target of Prigozhin’s alongside Shoigu, has not been seen since the uprising.

President Putin has not appeared in public since the events on Saturday, but a video was broadcast on Monday showing the Russian leader hailing the opening of an international engineering forum.

His address made no mention of the armed rebellion, despite the forum’s host city Tula sitting close to where Wagner forces had reached, and it remains unclear when the footage of Putin broadcast on Monday was actually filmed.

Liz Truss urges the fast-track of Ukraine's NATO application and says Russia has been weakened by the revolt

While Saturday's chaos swiftly ended, Kremlin's scramble to secure Moscow as troops marched to upend the country’s military leadership was greeted “with applause” by commanders of Ukraine’s Eastern Group of Forces.

It's spokesperson, Serhii Cherevatiy said: “Soldiers at the front lines are positive about it. Any chaos and disorder on the enemy’s side benefits us.”

A mass of internet memes mocking Putin quickly inundated social media, and a stream of statements from Ukraine’s top brass described the turmoil as a sure sign of more instability to come.

In one widely shared video, well-known Ukrainian drone commander Magyar could be seen watching the revolt on an iPad while eating enormous amounts of popcorn from what appears to be military equipment.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government has been "analysing and monitoring" the situation in Ukraine and the tensions between the Russian military leadership and the Wagner group "for some time".

Speaking on Monday, Mr Sunak said: "It's too early to predict with certainty what the consequences of this (weekend) might be, but of course we are always prepared as we would be."

A pro-Kremlin activist with a flag showing Putin and the words 'For the Motherland, for the sovereignty, for the Putin', near the Kremlin. Credit: AP

The 24-hour mercenary rebellion did not noticeably affect the Russian army's position along the 1,000 kilometre (600-mile) frontline in eastern Ukraine, but it could give the Ukrainians the boost it needs to intensify its counteroffensive, which military leaders have admitted is going slower than expected.

Saturday's events have also severely dented Putin’s reputation as a leader who is willing to ruthlessly punish anyone who challenges his authority - which may open the door for others to challenge.

Nigel Gould-Davies, a senior fellow for Russia and Eurasia at the International Institute for Strategic Affairs, said: “In the short term, it distracted attention from the war and diverted some resources from the front.

"But in the longer term it shows lack of unity among Russia's fighting forces.

“It’s terrible for Russia’s morale. The officers and soldiers alike. It’s very good for Ukraine’s morale.”

