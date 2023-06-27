Low-income renters totally priced out of housing market, data shows

Millions of private renters on low incomes are being almost totally priced out of the housing market, as new data shows just 4% of homes are affordable.

Research by Crisis and Zoopla shared exclusively with ITV News lays bare the near collapse of rent affordability for households receiving housing benefit to help pay their rent.

In some parts of the England, there are no affordable properties at all with the cost of rent outstripping incomes.

Around 1.9 million private renters in England receive housing benefit to help pay their rent. That’s more than one in three private renters.

New data shows they can now afford just 4% of homes in the private rental market, down by 66% from 12% last April.

It’s not difficult to work out why: private rents have skyrocketed while housing benefit isn’t keeping up.

Hollie Tyrrell is a doting, single mother to her one-year-old daughter Elsie. But motherhood hasn't been how she imagined it would be. Hollie is homeless because, despite receiving housing benefits, she cannot afford to privately rent in her home borough of Thanet, Kent. Hollie and Elise sofa surf - currently they're staying on Hollie’s mother’s sofa.

"I feel like I'm not doing the job I'm meant to be doing as a parent, knowing that no matter where we stay, she's on the sofa.

“Normally, two weeks is about three to four properties, depending on who I’m with and how my daughter is reacting. If she’s not reacting well I’ll go to somewhere where she feels comfortable,” Ms Tyrrell says.

'In two weeks, there's about three to four properties': Young mum Holly Tyrrell has been moving from house to house with her baby due to steep rent prices

Local Housing Allowance rates - which set how much government help households receive to pay their rent - have been frozen since 2020, and therefore do not reflect the cost of rent today.

It means the gap between what’s coming in and what needs to go out simply doesn’t add up.

The data shows the shortfalls between housing benefit received and how much rent is actually costing have nearly doubled in a year.

For a one-bed property the shortfall is £1,300 per year, for a two-bed it’s £1,900 per year and for a three-bed home it is £2,900.

These are averages. In some areas the shortfalls are much higher.

Back to the 4% figure though, because in some areas fewer than 1% of properties are affordable, and it’s not just affluent areas of London.

In Barnsley just 0.9% of homes are affordable to a household receiving housing benefit. In Mansfield it is 0.8%; in Wigan it is 0.5%.

In the Ribble Valley in Lancashire, analysis shows 0% of homes are affordable.

Of the top 32 areas of England that are least affordable to rent for households receiving housing benefit, 28 have a Conservative MP and four have a Labour MP.

A lot is said about rising rent prices in London, but other cities have experienced big jumps in the last year.

In Manchester rents are up 14.4%, Nottingham and Birmingham 10.9%, Bristol 10.5% and Sheffield 10%.

Matt Downie, CEO of homelessness charity Crisis, calls for an injection of funding into the housing benefits system

This is all pointing towards a rise in homelessness. An ITV News investigation has found more people in full time work are becoming homeless, unable to find anywhere to live.

During 2022, 25% (72,790) of all households seeking homelessness support were in full or part-time employment.

A government spokesperson said: “We’re helping ease the pressure of rising rents by maintaining 2020’s £1 billion boost to Local Housing Allowance rates, giving more than a million people an extra £600 a year on average.

“We are set to spend over £30 billion on housing support this year, on top of significant cost of living support worth an average £3,300 per household.

“Building more affordable homes is key, which is why we’re investing £11.5 billion to deliver more social and affordable rented homes across the country.”

