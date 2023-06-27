Nurses will not strike as ballot failed to reach legal threshold

Nurses will not strike as a ballot on whether they want to stage a walk out did not reach the legal threshold, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced.

The turnout for the statutory strike ballot was 43.4%, which is lower than the mandatory 50% threshold needed to be able to take industrial action under the 2016 Trade Union Act.

The union said it will continue to put pressure on the government to deliver fair pay for nurses in the NHS in England, despite the low number of voters.

In the ballot, more than 100,000 RCN members voted in favour of strike action – around 84% of the total number of people who voted.

The RCN said approximately 140,000 ballot papers needed to be returned in the post to meet the threshold and only 122,000 were received by the closing date of Friday June 23.

RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive, Pat Cullen is to visit Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday afternoon.

She said in an email to union members: “While the vast majority of members who returned their ballot papers voted in favour of strike action, we did not meet the 50% turnout threshold necessary for us to be able to take further strike action.

“While this will be disappointing for many of you, the fight for the fair pay and safe staffing that our profession, our patients, and our NHS deserves, is far from over."

She added: “I know staff morale is low and the staffing crisis is set to worsen without immediate action. I will be telling him this today.

“We have started something special - the voice of nursing has never been stronger and we’re going to keep using it.”

Earlier in 2023 RCN members voted to reject the latest pay offer from government with 54% of eligible members urging the government to return to the negotiating table. The Health Secretary Steve Barclay re-opened negotiations on pay in February 2023.

