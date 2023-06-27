Play Brightcove video

Video footage of the aftermath shows the extent of the damage in Kramatorsk

At least three people have been killed and dozens more are injured after a Russian missile hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, Ukrainian officials have said.

Two missiles struck the city in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday night, according to a senior official, as emergency services work through the rubble in search of victims.

Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration, said on Telegram that 25 people were injured, including a child.

The strike occurred just before 8pm local time, and a rescue operation is currently under way in the city centre.

A shopping area near the restaurant was also damaged, an image posted by the Defense of Ukraine Twitter account showed.

Video of the scene shows police and soldiers searching the site, as well as teams working with tools and machinery to move debris.

The footage also shows emergency services racing to locate casualties and help the injured.

Emergency services race to find casualties in the rubble

The White House condemned the "brutal s trikes against the people of Ukraine" in response to Tuesday's attack.It comes just days after a short-lived revolt threatened Putin's control of Russia in what Ukraine welcomed as a 'positive' development in the ongoing war.

The chaos caused by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's attempted coup on Saturday ended with retreat, but the Kremlin's scramble to secure Moscow as troops marched to upend the country’s military leadership was greeted “with applause” by commanders of Ukraine’s Eastern Group of Forces.

