Daniel Korski's campaign video details his motivations for wanting to 'take on Sadiq Khan'

Tory mayoral candidate hopeful Daniel Korski has repeatedly denied claims he groped a TV producer in No 10.

The former Downing Street advisor is said to have to touched the woman’s breast during a meeting at the prime minister’s official residence in 2013.

The accusation has called into question his future in 2024's London Mayoral Election race, but Mr Korski has said he will not be dropping out.

In an interview with TalkTV's Kate McCann, he said he did not understand how Daisy Goodwin "came away with that perception" of the meeting a decade ago.

“I totally understand the real anger and frustration that’s out there. But I didn’t do what’s been alleged...I absolutely didn’t do that," he said.

"10 years ago, when it happened, nothing was said to me. Seven years ago, when this first came out, nobody alleged anything to me.

"I just didn’t do what’s being alleged."

Mr Korski confirmed he met Ms Goodwin, but added: "I’ve had countless meetings in number 10, have had 1000s of meetings since then in my business career, I treat everybody with the utmost respect, I work hard to create an empowering and respectful environment, and I sit appropriately in chairs, and I try to treat everybody with respect in order to get the best out of a professional situation.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay on the allegation: "Obviously it's a serious issue"

"So, I can categorically deny the allegation that’s being made. I don’t know how she could have come away with that perception.

"I certainly didn’t leave the meeting feeling that I had done anything wrong, and subsequently even wrote to her, congratulating her on some of her professional success. But I don’t really know why she felt the way she did.”

Mr Korski also said he would not be dropping out as one of the finalists in a three-horse race to select a Conservative candidate to challenge Labour’s Sadiq Khan in May 2024.

He said the issue came up as part of the Conservative process for choosing a candidate.

Daisy Goodwin, who has accused Daniel Korski of groping her a decade ago. Credit: PA

“During the process, I was asked about if there were any outstanding issues the party may be aware of," he said.

"I said to the party, seven years ago, there was a story, I was never named in the story.

"As far as I know, there was no investigation. But I did mention this to the party.”

Asked if he believed Daisy Goodwin was making the claim up, he said: "I can’t really explain that, all I can say is that she’s wrong and that I absolutely didn’t do what’s alleged.

"I totally understand the frustration that’s out there, for too long men have transgressed against women in the workplace... but I can say this did not happen."

Footage seen by ITV News shows Mr Korski walking out of an election hustings meeting in Southwark yesterday before it ended.

Conservative Party headquarters issued a statement in a bid minimise the damage to its selection process: "The Conservative Party has an established Code of Conduct and formal processes where complaints can be made in confidence.

"The Party considers all complaints made under the Code of Conduct but does not conduct investigations where the Party would not be considered to have primary jurisdiction over another authority," said a spokesperson.

