A fisherman was pulled overboard by a shark almost immediately after claiming "two seconds won't do anything" when putting his hand in the water.

In a shocking video, the man dipped his hands in the river just before a shark emerges, locks its jaws into his flesh and drags him into the Everglades, an area of wetlands in Florida.

The incident happened after the man was warned, “I wouldn’t put your hands in there,” by one of his fellow fisherman on the boat.

“Ah, two seconds won’t do anything,” the man can be heard replying, as he leans over the side of the boat and dips his hands into the water.

As the shark launched its attack, the man tried to grab onto the boat with his injured hand, leaving a bloody handprint behind, the video shows.

His friends scream: “Get him! Get him! Get him!”

Another person on board yells: “Oh my god.”

He managed to make a quick escape and he scrambled onto the boat as the shark released its grip.

According to Local 10 News, a south Florida-based news outlet, the National Park Service said officials are unsure of the species of shark that bit the man.

Park rangers responded to the scene and the man was treated before he was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

The video was shared on social media by angler Michael Russo.

He told Instagram page Florida: “Today was one of the scariest days on the water I have ever had.

"It started off great and we were crushing the fish but the sharks were eating some, despite our best efforts.

"After releasing a snook, Nick washed his hands in the water and was immediately bit by a large [lemon] shark. There was no chum or blood in the water and the sharks were unprovoked.

"The sharks are no joke in the Everglades and the warnings about keeping your hands out of the water are not an exaggeration. Please take this as a lesson and keep your hands out of the water because this could have been prevented.

"He was rushed back to the dock and the park rangers were a lifesaver (literally). He was airlifted to the hospital and is in the best care possible.”Lemon sharks represent little threat to humans, Florida Museum says.

There have been 10 unprovoked attacks by lemon sharks, all occurring in Florida and the Caribbean, according to the International Shark Attack File.

There have been no fatal attacks attributed to this species.

