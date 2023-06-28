A British adventurer attempting to break the world record for the longest stay on a remote rock is being rescued by the Coastguard after deteriorating weather forced him to call off his challenge.

Chris “Cam” Cameron has spent a month on Rockall, an uninhabited rock in the North Atlantic Ocean, and was hoping to break the current record of 45 days while raising funds for armed forces charities.

But Mr Cameron, a teacher, has called for help 32 days into the challenge due to "declining weather conditions".

Mr Cameron's set-up included a tent strapped to the remote rock.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it sent a search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway after receiving the distress call at 8.55am on Wednesday.A fixed wing aircraft was also sent to support the rescue from Rockall, an isolated granite islet that the UK has claimed sovereignty over since 1955.

It stands about 70ft above sea level and is around 300ft in circumference.

While he had company from radio operators Nobby Styles and Emil Bergmann for the first four days, Mr Cameron had since been on his own on the rock, which is situated around 220 miles west of the Outer Hebrides.

He had planned to spend 60 days on the rock. Credit: PA

He has faced difficult weather conditions in recent days and was preparing for another week of storms ahead of his 54th birthday on Sunday.

“The wind is picking up now and I’m waiting for this southerly gale-force wind to hit me, possibly at the weekend, so I’m just prepping for that now, I’m not looking forward to that," he said on Monday.

"I’ve got a separate safety tether that goes from my climbing harness out through the land pod on to a bolt which is completely independent of the land pod, so if everything gets washed away I’ll still be on the rock.

"I’ve got a dry suit, emergency position-indicating radio beacon, life jackets, VHF radio, torches, rations in a grab bag ready to go in case I lose everything."

Mr Cameron, an army veteran who served for six years with the Gordon Highlanders, hoped to spend 60 days on the rock.

The expedition aimed to raise £50,000 for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, and the Army Benevolent Fund The Soldiers’ Charity.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so on Mr Cameron's JustGiving page.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...