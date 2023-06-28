Shoppers have highlighted the "ridiculous" cost of toothpaste after spotting one tube costing £10 on Tesco and Boots shelves.

Multiple customers tweeted pictures of the Colgate Max White Ultra Fresh Whitening Toothpaste 75ml product, and shared their surprise at the cost of the everyday item.

People were quick to call the pricing and "ridiculous," one said, "10 pound for toothpaste is evil" while another added "£10 for common toothpaste is day light robbery".

Dentists have said they are "very concerned" about the impact the rising prices will have on people's oral hygiene.

Social housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa tweeted: "Went into Boots to pick up toothpaste and saw this … Decided to get the £6 option. £6 for tooth paste. Jesus wept. "

When asked whether they were worried people might stop buying toothpaste due to the rising costs, a spokesperson from the British Dental Association said they were "very concerned".

The spokesperson added: "We know from our survey work with hygiene poverty charity Beauty Banks that four in five teachers are now providing pupils with toothpaste and toothbrushes as the cost of living crisis bites. "

Colgate Max White Ultra Fresh Whitening Toothpaste 75ml costs £10 on Tesco and Boots' website and £9.99 on Superdrug. It can be bought for £5 on Amazon or Ocado.

It's not the most expensive toothpaste being sold at Tesco, however, as Colgate Max White Anti-Stain Whitening Toothpaste 75ml comes in at £14.

Tesco did not comment on the pricing, and said there were cheaper alternatives starting from just 50p.

The British Dental Association advised it does not matter how cheap or expensive a toothpaste is, as long as it contains fluoride which makes teeth more resistant to tooth decay.

It comes as the bosses of Britain's supermarkets denied they are profiteering from the cost of living crisis, telling MPs they are the "most competitive we have ever been."Senior representatives from Tesco, ASDA, Morrison's and Sainsbury's were grilled by the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday as customers continue to struggle with record food prices.

