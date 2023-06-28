Play Brightcove video

The chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority tells ITV News he is 'looking closely' at the issue of savers not seeing higher interest rates

Jeremy Hunt has met with consumer watchdogs to discuss what they can do to help lower consumer prices, as companies face accusations they are profiteering from high inflation.

The chancellor hosted a meeting in No. 11 Downing Street on Wednesday with the regulators for energy, water and communications, and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Mr Hunt scrutinised the executives on what they can do to crackdown on a so-called profiteering problem, after the Bank of England suggested some retailers are either raising prices or not passing on easing wholesale costs to their customers.

Britons are still suffering the effects of rampant inflation, with household bills up and mortgage repayments soaring with every interest rate rise.

It comes after supermarket bosses denied making eye-watering profits from the cost of living crisis, with a senior executive from Tesco telling MPs on Tuesday it is the "most competitive" they have ever been.

Meanwhile, the chancellor has agreed voluntary support for mortgage holders after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised the official interest rate to the highest in almost 15 years, but Labour has criticised the measures for not being compulsory.

Added to this are concerns water bills could face significant hikes next year. According to leaked documents seen by The Times, water companies are drawing up plans to increase family bills by up to 40% as part of cost plans to tackle the sewage crisis and meet pollution targets.

But leaving the meeting with Mr Hunt on Wednesday, the regulators seemed optimistic about what was achieved.

The chancellor in the meeting on Wednesday morning with consumer watchdogs. Credit: Number 10 / Flickr

Speaking to ITV News, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the bosses had a "good conversation with the chancellor".

Nikhil Rathi said: "These are difficult times for consumers with cost of living pressures. Last Friday we spoke to mortgage lenders and they're taking steps this week to put those commitments in place.

"We have taken action at the FCA with respect to our consumer duty. In particular we are looking at savings rates as well and co-operating with other regulators."

When asked if the FCA will look at making sure banks are passing on higher interest rates to savers, Mr Rathi said: "We are looking closely at those issues and will say more towards the end of the month."

