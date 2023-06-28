Kate Garraway says its "incredible" that her husband Derek Draper was able to be at Windsor Castle to see her being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales.

The ITV Good Morning Britain presenter was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism, and charity, and received the award from William on Wednesday with her husband watching from a wheelchair nearby.

"It's an incredible thing because I definitely don't feel I deserve it but it is something very special," she told ITV News.

"The whole event is very special, the Prince of Wales handles it beautifully. You're in with incredible people, who you hear the stories of.

"It's also lovely for my mum and dad, and for Derek to be here with the children. I didn't think it would be but you do feel very emotional - in a good way."

Kate Garraway is watched by her husband Derek Draper as she is made an MBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

The TV presenter, whose parents, Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, also attended the ceremony, said it was “wonderful” to share the day with her family, which was particularly meaningful following her husband's health struggles.

Mr Draper fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Pictures showed the former political adviser, dressed in a blue suit and striped tie, watching as his wife, who wore a cream dress with a bejewelled collar and a matching headpiece, was honoured in the investiture ceremony.

"I was in the New Year's honours list at the beginning of 2022 and obviously with Covid and the back log, and we had various things going on with us too," Garraway said.

"Derek's been doing so much better but then we have had a bit of a drama over the last ten days, and I thought 'oh gosh', but he is here, and it is amazing. Everybody inside has been amazing.

Play Brightcove video

Kate Garraway spoke to ITV News after she was recognised for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity

"It would've felt wrong to do it without him. It's amazing that it's all come together," she added.

She also praised William, and described the emotional moment her husband made eye contact with the prince.

"He was lovely and he said he was very pleased to give it to me," she said.

"He asked me how is Derek and I said that he's here and then they looked at each other and Derek burst into tears.

"Derek's been very emotional all day today, saying 'I'm so proud'. It's a lovely thing."

Garraway has made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as her husband battles the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both programmes winning National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

She has also written two books – The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism – following 55-year-old Draper’s health struggle.

Kate Garraway after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). Credit: PA

There are plans for her to front a third documentary exposing the “broken” care system.

Reacting to news of the accolade last year, Garraway had said on Good Morning Britain: “I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don’t know why, because I’m thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured.

“But you just sort of think ‘What? Me?’, and then you think it’s not real.”

She also admitted she had received some negative comments about the honour, saying: “I think it has (evoked) strange feelings. And there have been a few comments since it was announced of people saying ‘Why has she got this? I look after my loved one’.

“I haven’t got it for looking after Derek. It is for broadcasting and I think also charity work. But you know there’s lots of people that you feel deserve it more. So it’s a strange feeling.”

Listen to ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, Unscripted