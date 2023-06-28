Madonna has been hospitalised due to a "serious bacterial infection."

Talent manager and producer Guy Oseary posted to Instagram on Wednesday to say the singer, 64, has postponed her tour.

She was in the ICU, he wrote, and is now recovering.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU," Mr Oseary wrote.

An advertisement for Madonna's Decades Tour. Credit: PA

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care.

"A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

In January, Madonna announced a global tour celebrating her greatest hits from the past four decades.

Madonna performs on stage at her British debut concert, at Roundhay Park in Leeds, in 1987. Credit: PA

The Queen of Pop will visit 35 cities during Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which was set to kick off in Vancouver in Canada on July 15 followed by stops across North America.

She said at the time: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

The Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello-winning singer has reportedly sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Listen to ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, Unscripted