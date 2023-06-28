Watchdog launches inquiry into BT after 999 call disruption

Regulator Ofcom has launched an investigation into BT following nationwide disruption to 999 services on Sunday.

Ofcom said it will look into the incident to find out whether or not the telecoms giant failed to comply with its regulatory duties.

BT, which manages the 999 phone system, apologised “sincerely” after emergency services across the country reported calls failing to connect due to a technical fault shortly after 8.30am.

At around 10am, BT switched to a back-up system but some services continued to report delays in calls being received.

The Metropolitan Police said the back-up system was not as effective at locating callers.

BT said the issues were resolved by Monday.

Under Ofcom’s rules, BT and other network providers must take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to emergency organisations as part of the call services they offer.

They also must do what they can to prevent and prepare for systems breaking down or technical faults.

Ofcom said: "Our investigation will seek to establish the facts surrounding the incident and examine whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that BT has failed to comply with its regulatory obligations."

BT said it is undertaking its own investigation into the incident alongside Ofcom’s probe.

A spokesman for BT Group said: “We’re nearing the end of a full, internal investigation and expect to share the findings with Government, the emergency services and Ofcom (with whom we are in regular contact) by Thursday.

“This will examine the technical aspects of what triggered Sunday’s incident, the process of moving over to the back-up system, and the timings of communications to the emergency services, Ofcom and government.

“In the interests of transparency, we will share the key findings publicly at the same time, subject to the removal of any information that remains confidential for critical national infrastructure.”