First images of wreckage from the Titan submersible that catastrophically imploded on its descent to the Titanic shipwreck have emerged.

Pieces of the OceanGate vessel were seen being lifted by crane from the Horizon Arctic in St John's, Newfoundland after an ROV was deployed to the ocean floor to search for the missing sub.

Five people, including Britons Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, and Suleman Dawood, were killed.

A large-scale search and rescue operation ensued when communications were lost with the sub on Sunday, June 18.

Fleets of ships from both the US and Canadian authorities scoured the ocean for any sign of Titan, which also carried OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and former French Navy commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

By Thursday, June 22, a remotely-operated vehicle had discovered a debris field around 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic.

Parts of the Titan submersible being moved in St John's, Newfoundland. Credit: AP

The debris field was confirmed to be parts of the Titan, as the US Coast Guard confirmed a "catastrophic implosion of the pressure chamber" took place.

A safety investigation has been launched after questions were raised over Mr Rush's push to get the sub thousands of feet underwater despite persistent worries from peers in the deep-sea submersible world.

Director James Cameron, who himself has visited the Titanic wreckage 33 times, said people urged Mr Rush: "We believe this could lead to catastrophe."

The Titan submersible catastrophically imploded close to the wreckage of the Titanic. Credit: OceanGate Expeditions/PA

But the 61-year-old OceanGate founder seemed to dismiss concerns over safety, saying he was "tired of industry players who try to use a safety argument to stop innovation" in emails seen by ITV News.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said on Friday it would begin a probe "into the fatal occurrence involving the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince and the privately operated submersible Titan".

