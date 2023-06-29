Madonna released from hospital after 'serious bacterial infection', reports say
Madonna has reportedly been released from hospital after a short stay in intensive care with a "serious bacterial infection".
The US popstar, 64, had been admitted for treatment last Saturday, but is now "in the clear" a source told CNN.
Guy Oseary, Madonna's talent agent, said in a statement on Wednesday that "her health is improving, however she is still under medical care".
He added that a "full recovery is expected" and that for the time being she will be postponing her Celebration Tour of North America and Europe.
The tour had been due to get underway in Canada on July 15.
Mr Oseary said: "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."
Madonna's Celebration Tour had been expected to see the Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello-winning singer visit 35 cities in total.
She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.
