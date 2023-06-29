Play Brightcove video

Madonna is back at home in New York tonight after being admitted to intensive care with a 'serious bacterial infection', Rishi Davda reports

Madonna has reportedly been released from hospital after a short stay in intensive care with a "serious bacterial infection".

The US popstar, 64, had been admitted for treatment last Saturday, but is now "in the clear" a source told CNN.

Guy Oseary, Madonna's talent agent, said in a statement on Wednesday that "her health is improving, however she is still under medical care".

He added that a "full recovery is expected" and that for the time being she will be postponing her Celebration Tour of North America and Europe.

Madonna had been admitted to hospital for a 'serious bacterial infection'. Credit: AP

The tour had been due to get underway in Canada on July 15.

Mr Oseary said: "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna's Celebration Tour had been expected to see the Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello-winning singer visit 35 cities in total.

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

