A plane carrying Virgin Galactic spaceship VSS Unity has taken off and is “climbing to release altitude.”

The carrier plane took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico on Thursday and aims to reach an altitude of nearly 50,000 feet before releasing the rocket towards the edge of space.

By 4.15pm UK time, the plane named Eve, the “mothership” - reportedly named after Sir Richard Branson's late mother - had reached 45,000 feet.

Virgin Galactic said: “VSS Unity is currently climbing to release altitude.”

Sir Richard Branson posing for the media on his Virgin Galactic Space craft at the Farnborough International Airshow 2012 in Hampshire. Credit: PA

A three-man crew from Italy are onboard the rocket plane operated by British billionaire Sir Richard's company, along with an astronaut instructor. They will be carrying out 13 scientific research experiments.

Those inside Virgin Galactic spaceship VSS Unity unveiled an Italian flag after reaching a state of weightlessness.

Crew members were given the all-clear to unbuckle and “enjoy” the zero gravity experience for a few minutes.

They then returned to their seats and strapped themselves back in ahead of the return towards Earth.

Among other things, they wanted to measure the air quality with a view to informing future long-term missions, and record how certain liquids and solids interact in microgravity conditions and in different temperatures.

The spaceflight, dubbed Galactic 01, will collect data through wearable payloads and sensors, and autonomous payloads mounted in the cabin.

Virgin Galactic said its first commercial spaceflight represents a new era in government-funded, commercial human-tended research missions.

The launch comes a month after Sir Richard’s Virgin Orbit announced it was ceasing operations months after a mission failure in the UK.

In January the company based in California sought to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil, with hopes the mission would be a major stepping stone for space exploration from the UK.

But the LauncherOne rocket failed to reach orbit and saw its payload of US and UK intelligence satellites dive into the ocean.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...